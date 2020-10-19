One year after securing a seat on the United Nations Security Council, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will assume the chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council on November 1st.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this announcement on his weekly Radio Discussion program on NBC Radio last week.

Dr. Gonsalves says the Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Ambassador Rhonda King, will set the Agenda for the Month of November.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is the smallest country to attain the seat on the UN Security council, out of the 185 Member States.







