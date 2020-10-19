The National Tele-communication Regulatory Commission {NTRC} will begin the Preliminary Judging Phase of its icode784 Competition tomorrow.

The events will take place at the NIS Conference Room on October 20th, 21st, and 22nd from 9 am to 5 pm.

Teams representing various secondary schools and the public will compete at the events for a place in the finals where they can win up to $5000.00.

In addition to winning up to $5000.00 in cash prizes, for the first time this year, two persons from the winning Secondary Mobile Application category team along with their mentor will be travelling to Barcelona, Spain in March 2021 to attend an event for startups hosted by GSMA called 4YFN (4 Years From Now).

Following the preliminary judging events, teams will be selected to advance to the finals that will take place on November 17, 2020.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

