MRS STACEY DOREEN MCKIE nee PETERS better known as NURSE MCKIE of Arnos Vale died on Saturday September 26th at the age of 94. She was the Wife of the Late Hugh McKie and the Mother of the Late Alison Gene Delecia. The funeral takes place on Thursday October 29th at the Gospel Hall Church, Kingstown. The Body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print