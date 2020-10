Chapmans gained an easy passage into the semi-finals of the North East Knock-Out Football Championship yesterday, winning by default over Richland Park who failed to show-up at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

This afternoon at 4:15, Diamonds will face-off with Spring Village in a Quarter-Final Knock-Out at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.







