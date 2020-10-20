Yesterday afternoon, in the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Village Football League, House of Graphics Fitz Hughes and Sharpes of Chateaubelair played to a 3 all draw at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Chateaubelair.

The goals for House of Graphics Fitz Hughes were scored by Xaville King, Jerry Cato and Ezra Glasgow, while Kirtlon Williams netted two goals and Ryan Patterson converted the other for Sharpes of Chateaubelair.

This afternoon at 4:15, Spring Village will meet Kenville Horne Academy Rose Hall at the same venue.







