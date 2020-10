The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has conducted soil testing at the proposed Holiday Inn Express location in Diamond, East St. George.

Percolation tests were carried out to determine the water absorption rate of the soil. The results of the test will be used to design the septic system.

Similar tests have been done for the newly proposed hospital building at the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport, and the Diamond Athletics track.







