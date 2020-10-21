St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded one new COVID-19 case bringing the number of active cases to four.

A release from the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO, said the adult traveler arrived from the USA on Sunday October 18th, with a negative SASR-CoV-2 PCR test result.

NEMO said the adult will remain in isolation until cleared by two negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR test results. It added that all of the close contacts have been informed and will continue in quarantine as per their Medical Officer’s Orders.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of sixty-eight COVID19 cases, sixty-four of which have recovered. There are now four active COVID-19 cases.



The Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee/Coronavirus Taskforce is urging continued compliance with all protocols in place, designed to protect the Vincentian public.







