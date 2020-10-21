The two main Political Parties in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have now named their candidates to contest the November 5th General Elections.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who is leading the Unity Labour Party into the polls, last night presented his team at a virtual meeting.

Dr. Gonsalves said, his team is ready to contest the elections and he is urging the electorate to re-elect the Unity Labour Party so that the team can provide proper representation for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday is urging Vincentians to vote for the New Democratic Party, which he said is better suited to manage the affairs of the country.

The nomination process for the candidates went ahead yesterday without challenge to any of the candidates contesting the General Elections on November 5th.







