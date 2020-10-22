COVID-19 PROTOCOL COMPLIANCE

The Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency

Committee/Coronavirus Taskforce said it has noted a disturbing and increasing trend of travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, requesting exemptions from presenting the required negative PCR result and/or quarantining in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved hotel for five (5) days, as indicated.

The Committee said it has also been noted that some local individuals are colluding with these travelers to aid their intentions of not complying with the existing protocols.

The Committee reminded the public that the strict compliance with the protocols for travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines has served this country well so far. It pointed out that there is no evidence of local or community spread of COVID-19. It stressed that early detection and isolation of positive cases have prevented infection of other persons locally. The Committee said these capacities are particularly vital in view of the rapidly rising numbers of infections in the USA, UK, Canada and our regional neighbors.

The Health Services Subcommittee advises that no exemptions will be granted in terms of the requirement to arrive with a negative PCR result, no older than five days, where required. Additionally, no exemptions will be granted to the five -day mandatory quarantine in a Hotel approved by the Ministry of Health and the Tourism Association.

Travelers from high risk countries will not be allowed to quarantine in their homes. The typical quarantine period of 14 days will be enforced. Any breaches of the Quarantine Orders as issued will be referred for prosecution. Any unauthorized deviation from these protocols puts all Vincentians at risk.







