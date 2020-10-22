SVG RED CROSS HOSTED CEREMONY TO LAUNCH THE LOCAL LEG OF ITS COMMUNITY RESILIENCE BUILDING (CRB) PROGRAM

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross today hosted a ceremony to launch the local leg of its Community Resilience Building (CRB) program which is being implemented across the region.

The program is made possible through Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and other local, regional and international partners.

Delivering remarks during this morning’s launch Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes said communities have the power to act together on behalf of those in need in times of disaster, and this is Community Resilience.

She said Community Resilience Building is designed to make communities stronger than they were before a disaster and if communities are strong then the national disaster response system will be strong as well.

Meanwhile, Environmental Consultant, Dr. Renold Murray said Climate Change and its impacts are very real and all communities need to be on board in responding to these issues as the Red Cross implements the Community Resilience Building (CRB) program.







