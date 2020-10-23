St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded five new COVID-19 cases between Wednesday October 21 and Thursday October 22, 2020.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded five new COVID-19 cases between Wednesday October 21 and Thursday October 22, 2020.

A release from the Health Services Sub Committee says all five cases are travelers who arrived from the USA and Canada.

Four of the new cases arrived from the USA with negative PCR results and tested positive on day 4/5 tests between Wednesday October 21 and Thursday October 22.

The fifth case arrived on Thursday October 22 on Air Canada with a negative PCR result and tested positive.

Health Officials say all of these new cases are in isolation and their contacts are being informed and checked for possible exposure as deemed appropriate.

They will all remain in isolation until cleared by two negative PCR test results.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of seventy-three COVID-19 cases, sixty-four of which have recovered.

There are now nine active COVID-19 cases, all imported from countries categorized as “High Risk”.

The Health Services Subcommittee of the National Emergency Committee/Coronavirus Taskforce again stresses the need for continued strict compliance with all of the protocols currently in place.







