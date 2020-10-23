The process of selecting another National Hero here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is ongoing

The process to select individuals to be elevated to the status of National Hero here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is ongoing.

The National Heroes Advisory Committee, which is chaired by Rene Baptiste, was appointed in October 2012 to manage this process.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed the view that George McIntosh, Ebenezer Theodore Joshua, Robert Milton Cato and John Pamenos Eustace should all be named National Hero because of their significant contribution to the country.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question from a student at the Community College, following a Lecture on the topic “Origins and Unfolding of the Social Democratic Revolution in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

The lecture was held to coincide with the 85th Anniversary of the Anti-colonial uprising of October 21st in 1935.

Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer is this country’s sole National Hero.







