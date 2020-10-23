The St. Vincent Girls’ High School took the top position in the Lions Club St. Vincent South National Secondary Schools Public Speaking competition

Country Manager at FLOW St. Vincent Limited Wayne Hull has restated his Company’s commitment to support the Lions Club St. Vincent South National Secondary Schools Public Speaking competition.

Speaking at the finals of the Competition last night, Mr. Hull said the corporate sponsorship to the event has been unbroken for over thirty years.

President of the Lions Club St. Vincent South, Cornelia Moses says the Public Speaking Competition is one of its flagship programs.

She says the Club will be involved in several other projects this year.

Marika Baptiste of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School took the top position in the competition.

Kaynarli Tesheira of the Georgetown Secondary School was awarded the 2nd position while 3rd place went to Arianna Jardine of the Mountain View Adventist Academy







