Glenside Ball Blazers had no answer to the onslaught of goals they faced in the Under-17 Division of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League yesterday afternoon, when they were beaten 12-nil by Blossom Unlimited at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

In yesterday afternoon’s second match at the same venue, System Three and Glenside Ball Blazers played to a 1-1 draw in Group 2 of the Senior Division.

This afternoon at 4:30, Blossom Unlimited will meet Sion Hill in Group 1, also at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







