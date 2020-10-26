The Electoral Office says it is working to ensure that all COVID19 Safety Protocols are implemented to protect voters at Polling Stations on Election Day.

Word of this came from Supervisor of Elections, Dora James, during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Mrs. James said the Office has been working closely with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) to implement safety measures for Election Day.

Mrs. James said the Electoral Office will also be conducting a thorough sanitization exercise at Polling Stations on Election Day.







