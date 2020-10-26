The Miss Independence Pageant will be staged tomorrow, October 27th, 2020

Final arrangements are being put in place for the Miss Independence Pageant, which will be staged tomorrow at the Glen Hard Court

Five contestants will be vying for top honours in the Pageant, which is being organized by the Gleamers Cultural Organization.

Jodi Ross a member of the Gleamers Cultural Organization told NBC News, everything is in place for tomorrow’s event and the contestants have been engaged in a hectic schedule of activities

Tomorrow’s Pageant is scheduled to begin at 7pm







