Do your part in the fight against Dengue Fever by keeping your surrounding clean

Vincentians are being reminded about the importance of keeping their surroundings clean as the country continues the fight against Dengue Fever.

The reminder came from the Jems organization, as it prepares to spearhead a coastal cleanup exercise at Brighton Bay this Saturday October 31st.

Co-ordinator of the Jems Coastal Clean-up program, Sharron Ashton told NBC News about a number of environmental challenges affecting Brighton Bay.

Miss Ashton said the clean-up exercise slated for this weekend, will assist in the thrust to eliminate mosquito breeding areas.







