MR CURTIS QUASHIE better known as BO-ZAH and SHIZ-ZA of Paul’s Avenue formerly of Lower Middle Street, Kingstown died on Saturday October 24th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Friday October 30th at the St George’s Cathedral, Kingstown. The viewing and Open tributes begin at 2:00pm. The service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







