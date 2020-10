The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is providing some relief to Vincentians who have student loans, under the Economically Disadvantaged Student Loan Programme, of the Student Loans Company.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his address to the nation, during the Annual Independence Anniversary Military Parade at the Victoria Park yesterday.

The Prime Minister said the assistance is being provided to lessen the impact of the Covid 19 Pandemic







