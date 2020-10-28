SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation’s Public Relations Training for First Division Clubs and the six Premier Division Clubs who missed last week’s training will take place this afternoon at 5:00, at the Federation’s Conference Room.

Premier Division Clubs, Layou FC, Awesome FC, North Leeward Predators and System 3 who missed last week’s training will join today’s session for First Division Clubs.

Different topics within the Sports Marketing Industry will be highlighted, the importance of a social media presence will be looked at, and management tips and guidelines will be noted.

The programme is aimed at enhancing club structure through various marketing strategies that will attract potential sponsors and grow the fan-base of the Clubs.







