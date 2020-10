The Electoral Office is appealing to Vincentians to wear their masks when attending Political rallies, to minimize any possible risk of the spread of COVID19.

This appeal was made by Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Sylvester King as the countdown continues to Election Day which will take place next week Thursday, November 5th.

Mr. King suggested that persons take their masks with them to political rallies, and use them when necessary.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print