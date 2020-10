Pride and Joy advanced to the Final of the HAIROUN/ DIGICEL Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship by beating WA-KAN-DA 2-1 in the first semi-final at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Orlando Trimmingham and Steve Warren scored a goal each for Pride and Joy, while WA-KAN-DA’s goal was converted by Dan La Borde.

The second semi-final will be played at 4:15 this afternoon, between Hill 16 and Greggs at the Richland Park Oval.







