Petit Bordel advanced to the semi-finals of the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football League beating Rose Bank 5-nil in the last Quarter-final at the Golden Grove Playing Field in Fitz Hughes, Chateaubelair yesterday afternoon.

Cleon Westfield netted two of the goals and Kirtney Franklyn one for Petit Bordel. They also benefitted from two own goals.

This afternoon, at 4:15, Keartons will meet Chateaubelair Sharpes in the first semi-final at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Fitz Hughes.

Tomorrow afternoon, Wallilabou will oppose Petit Bordel in the second semi-final at 4:15.







