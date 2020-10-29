In the Final of the SAGICOR/HAIROUN South East (SEDI) Football, Big TIG-GA Grove Street Ballers defeated Brighton United 2-nil in the first semi-final to earn a spot yesterday afternoon at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Najima Burgin and Almando Sawyers were the goal scorers.

The other semi-final between Village Ballers and Calling Ballers will continue today with the penalty Kicks. The match ended goalless in regulation time, but fading light prevented the penalty kicks.

Following today’s penalty kicks, the winner will meet Browne’s Stubborn Youth in the second semi-final at the Stubbs Playing Field.







