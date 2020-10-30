A Commencement Contract was signed here this week for the project to establish the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sandals Resorts International (SRI)

The contract was signed at Cabinet Room on Monday, by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Minister of Tourism Cecil Mc Kie, and Deputy Chairman of SRI Adam Stewart.

It was witnessed by several other officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Sir Louis Straker; Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves; staff of Invest SVG; and SRI CEO Gebhard Rainer.

Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International Adam Stewart said the Sandals SVG Resort construction is scheduled to commence in April, 2021. Stewart disclosed that the construction will see about 1000 workers at the peak of construction, in the initial phase, with a proposed December 2022 opening.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves welcomed the contingent from SRI. He expressed approval for the master plan, and said he is “looking forward to the boots on the ground in April,” in reference to the construction phase of the project.

The proposed Beaches/Sandals SVG Resort will accommodate an average of 1,200 guests. It will boast an over-water chapel, a La Soufriere volcano water park, bowling alley, conference centre with 300 seating capacity, Pirates of the Caribbean kids feature, walking and BMX trails, food court, restaurants, night club, and sporting facilities, among others.







