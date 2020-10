MISS SHARON DORITHA PHILLIPS better known as SHA SHA of Brooklyn New York formerly of Sion Hill died on Tuesday October 20th at the age of 43. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 1st at the Unity Funeral Home, New York. The viewing begins at 1:00 pm. The service begins at 4:00 pm. Burial will be in Brooklyn, New York







