Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted the significant developments which have taken place in Early Childhood Education and Development, since the Unity Labour Party took office in 2001.

He made the point, during a ceremony held this week to mark the opening of the Rose Hall Hard Court and Playing Field on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said in 2001 only one out of every five pre-school age children was attending an Early Childhood facility.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government has constructed some 18 Early Childhood Centers across the country.







