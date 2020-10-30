St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to assume the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for one month

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to assume the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council on November 1st, for one month ending November 30.

This is this country’s first and only Presidency during the country’s stint on the Council and forms part of its responsibility as a non-permanent member.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Presidency of the United Nations Security Council, during the month of November, aims to address contemporary challenges which include: Pandemics, Environmental Challenges, Climate Change and its security consequences and the Nexus between Development and Peace and Security.

The Key events for the month of November include:

November 2, 1:00 pm: Media Briefing conducted by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, which will be streamed live from http://webtv.un.org/. The event will also be streamed live from the Facebook pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Permanent Mission of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, and will be aired on the Eye on Government programme of Agency for Public Information.

November 3, 8:30 am: (Signature event) – Security Council Virtual Open Debate under the agenda theme “Peace-building and Sustainable Peace: Contemporary Drivers of Conflict and Insecurity”. This high level Virtual Open Debate will be chaired by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, and will be streamed live from http://webtv.un.org/, as well as on the Facebook pages of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Permanent Mission of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, and will be aired on the Eye on Government programme hosted by the Agency for Public Information.

November 4: Meeting of the Police Commissioners of the UN Peacekeeping Missions; intended to highlight issues affecting Haiti.

November 16: Peace and security in Africa [G5 Sahel]

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was officially elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and officially assumed its position on January 2, 2020. Its tenure runs for a period of two years; culminating on December 31, 2021.







