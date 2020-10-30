The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) hosted a closing ceremony yesterday for the first cohort of participants in the Women and Craft series of workshops dubbed “The Rebranding of the Craft Industry”.

The program was held with the theme “An Artistic Approach to COVID19” with assistance from the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, which provided some 77-thousand Canadian dollars.

Delivering remarks during the ceremony at the SVG Development Center of the Arts at New Montrose, Chairman of the National Cultural Foundation, Wollis Christopher said the workshop was held to help Women in the craft industry to boost their businesses during the COVID19 Pandemic.

Meanwhile Cultural Officer in the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, Maxine Browne commended the participants for playing an important role in the growth of the nation’s craft industry.







