Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Climate Change will be an area of high priority for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during its one-month stint as President of the United Nations Security Council

He made the point, during a virtual media briefing of the United Nations Security Council held yesterday.

The Prime Minister said St. Vincent will also focus on issues connected to poverty and desertification.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said during its one-month presidency of the UN Security Council St. Vincent and the Grenadines will also focus on the United Nation’s Stabilization Mission in Haiti.







