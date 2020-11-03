Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says he welcomes efforts to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of Security Council mandated operations.

The Prime Minster made the statement this morning, while chairing the UN Security Council Virtual Open Debate with the theme:“Peace-building and Sustainable Peace: Contemporary Drivers of Conflict and Insecurity”.

Dr. Gonsalves said a holistic approach is needed to mobilize the entire multilateral system to address the root causes of insecurity.

The Prime Minster also noted that bold steps must be taken to alleviate human suffering and encouraged enhanced co-operation with the UN Security Council and other organizations.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

