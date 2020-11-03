Former Parliamentary Representative for the South Central Windward Constituency, Selmon Walters said the Government is continuing to implement its program of rural transformation for Vincentians across the country.

He gave this assurance, as he delivered the feature address this morning, during a ceremony to mark the official opening of the San Souci Hard Court.

Mr. Walters said there are many projects which have been developed in rural areas of the country.

Mr. Walters said gone are the days when residents in rural communities had to travel to Kingstown and other urban areas to participate in sports at proper facilities.

He appealed to residents of the South Central Windward Constituency to take care of the new facility.







