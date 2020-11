Invest SVG has announced that the Government-hosted Diamond projects showcase which was scheduled to take place yesterday, will now be held tomorrow Wednesday November 4th.

A walk through event has been planned to provide an update on the progress of several projects in the Diamond area.

The projects are the Holiday Inn, Athletics Track, Community Centre, Community Bridges and Fire-fighting Facility.

Invest SVG says the event will now be held at ten tomorrow morning.

Photo by: The Vincentian







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print