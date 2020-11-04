A number of Sporting facilities are being rehabilitated while new ones are being opened as part of the Government’s quest for the continued development of sports in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Residents in the constituency of South Central Windward witnessed a ceremony yesterday for the opening of a Multi-Purpose Sporting Facility in San Souci.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Parliamentary Representative for the constituency Saboto Caesar urged the young people to take good care of the facility.

Over the course of two weeks similar facilities were opened in Rose Hall, Lowmans Leeward, Langley Park, Choppins and Evesham.







