An Event showcasing the Diamond Projects was held this morning

A Walk-through event, spearheaded by Invest SVG and the Department of Planning was held this morning, to showcase projects which are being undertaken in Diamond.

The projects assessed during this morning’s event, included the National Athletic Track at Diamond, the first of its kind in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, constructed at a cost of 5–million EC dollars

Speaking at a ceremony at the Diamond Track site this morning, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves thanked all individuals who have been involved in the first phase of the project.

He said all stakeholders performed above and beyond the call of duty in the construction of the Track.

Sports Minister Cecil McKie said he is pleased to be associated with this important project.







