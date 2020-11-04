The National Lotteries Authority has been commended for fulfilling its mandate to supporting Sports and Culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The commendation came from Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves during his address at the opening of the Choppins Hard Court yesterday.

He says the National Lotteries Authority must be credited for providing top class facilities throughout the Country.

Minister Gonsalves added that the Choppins Hard Court will be used for all Sporting disciplines in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







