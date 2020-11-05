St. Vincent and the Grenadines may be impacted by adverse weather from this weekend.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service is forecasting the development of a series of troughs which it says may lead to another rain event, starting from late Saturday, 7th November, 2020 and continuing into next week.

Met officials say this event is likely to bring occasional moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the region including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Met Service says due to the saturated nature of the soils from the recent rainfall event, flash-flood watches or warnings are likely to be issued during the upcoming days.

All residents are being advised to keep informed and pay close attention to information being issued by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services by visiting, http://www.meteo.gov.vc/ or by following on Facebook via, https://facebook.com/svgweather

The Met Service stressed that this information is intended for preparedness purposes only, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not under any Watch or Warning at this time.

