The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Legion will join with their counterparts around the World in observing Remembrance Sunday, this Sunday November 8th.

The day has been set aside to remember the men and women who gave their lives in the World Wars, to maintain World Peace.

President of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Legion Nina Maloney says the sacrifice of the Vincentian veterans must remain a part of the nation’s history.

Miss Maloney says the Legion maintains the tradition of Remembrance through its Annual Poppy Campaign.

