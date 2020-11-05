The Stubbs Polyclinic has received a quantity of medical equipment and supplies compliments the St. Matthias Charity Incorporated.

The Charity is a non-profit organization whose main purpose is to focus on the educational, humanitarian and religious aspects of life through goodwill in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On receiving the supplies at a ceremony hosted last Thursday October 29th, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Cuthbert Knights commended the organization for its commitment to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Pastor Robert McBarnett of the St. Matthias Charity said the organization was planning a Medical Mission prior to the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic. He said the Charity will continue to provide supplies for the clinic which the organization has adopted.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

