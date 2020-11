The League semi-finals of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship will be played today and tomorrow at the Keartons Playing Field.

Emerald Stars will meet Youngsters FC in the 1st semi-final today. On Thursday, Keartons United will play against REC-COS in the 2nd semi-final. Both matches are scheduled to kick-off at 4:30, in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Legends and Youngsters FC will contest the Knock-Out Final, on Saturday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print