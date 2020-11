Yesterday afternoon, Glenside Ball Blazers reached the Final of the COMSPORT Arnos Vale Football League by defeating Big TIG-GA Strike Force 4-3 on penalties at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field after a goalless draw in regulation time.

The Final on Saturday afternoon will be between Glenside Ball Blazers and System 3 at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field at 3:30.







