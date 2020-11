Overland defeated South Union 4-2 in the Quarter-finals of the HAIROUN North East Football League Cup at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, yesterday.

The goals for Overland were scored by Kemron Osment (2), and one each by T-WAYNE Matthews and Relick Nanton, while Dorian Dallaway converted both goals for South Union.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Diamonds will clash with Spring Village in another League Cup quarterfinal at 4:15







