In the 1st semi-final of the Rudy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship, Carlos James Petit Bordel will meet Wallilabou at 4:15, this afternoon at the Golden Grove Playing Field, in Fitz Hughes.

The 2nd semi-final will be played tomorrow afternoon at 4:15, between Chateaubelair Sharpes and Keartons United.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print