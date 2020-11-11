A community-development aspect will be added to the National Theatre Arts Festival, which is to be staged here next year.

The Ministry of Culture said the Festival, which was scheduled to take place this month, has been postponed because of a number of factors, including the Covid 19 Pandemic and the heightened political activity associated with the just concluded General Elections.

Co-ordinator of the Festival, Sean Fredericks said organizers will be taking the festival to communities across the country, so that more Actors can get involved.

Mr. Fredericks said this community aspect will take place in the months leading up to the National Theatre Arts Festival to be held in November next year.







