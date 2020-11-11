A new Cabinet was installed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday, following the return to office of the Unity Labour Party, ULP, in General Elections last Thursday November 5th.
Members of the Cabinet were sworn-in during a ceremony held at Heritage Square in Kingstown.
The Cabinet comprises:
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves– whose portfolios are: Foreign Affairs, Legal Affairs, National Security and Information
Deputy Prime Minister- Montgomery Daniel – Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning
Minister of Agriculture, Forestry Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour-Saboto Caesar
Minister of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports-Frederick Stevenson
Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology- Camillo Gonsalves
Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment- St. Clair Prince
Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture-Carlos James
Minister of Education and National Reconciliation-Curtis King
Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family and Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing, and Informal Human Settlements – Orando Brewster
Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Airports, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government-Julian Francis
Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister-Foreign Affairs, National Security, Legal Affairs and Information – Rochard Ballah