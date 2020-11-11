Bishop of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines District of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies, Stephen Ollivierre has made a strong appeal for Vincentians to work together to develop the country.

He made the appeal during last evening’s ceremony at Heritage Square, where the new Cabinet of Ministers was sworn in, following the victory at the polls of the Unity Labour Party, ULP.

Bishop Ollivierre reminded the new Members of Parliament that they are called to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and should carry out their duties in a professional manner.

He also urged them to ensure that GOD is at the center of their efforts to develop the country, and to acknowledge his blessings.

Bishop Ollivierre also appealed to Vincentians to respect each other, as they work to develop the nation.







