President of the New Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday, has expressed thanks to the Vincentians who supported the Party during the recently held general elections.

Delivering an Address to the Nation last night, Dr. Friday expressed special appreciation to the young people.

For the first time Dr. Friday led the New Democratic Party into General Elections last Thursday.

The Party was defeated by the Unity Labour Party, which won nine seats, and the NDP won six seats.







