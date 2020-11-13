Vincentians are being advised to manage their finances wisely and always prepare for the future

Financial Consultant at the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange, Tarlie Francis has advised Vincentians to ensure that they manage their finances wisely and always prepare for the future.

His advice came during Virtual Symposium, hosted by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) last evening in St Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of activities to observe Financial Information Month.

Mr. Francis noted that although the financial situation of each person may vary, one thing that is common, is that the COVID19 Pandemic has presented challenges for everyone.

Mr. Francis also advised persons to scale back their spending on non-essential items, during the current challenging financial situation.







