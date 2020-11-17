A Virtual Forum will be held here this week focusing on Men’s Health; Improving Gender Relations and Promoting Positive Expressions of Masculinity.

The Gender Affairs Division will host the Forum on Thursday to coincide with International Men’s Day with the theme “Better Health for Men and Boys”.

The Panel will comprise Minister of National Mobilization Dr. Orando Brewster; Counsellor Kesley Cambridge; Urologist – Dr. Rohan DeShong and Regional Secretariat Administrator of the Caribbean Male Action Network – Kevin Liverpool.

The moderator will be Communication and Marketing Officer Philcol Jeffers.

The discussion will take place via Facebook from 6pm on Thursday.

It will also encourage men to teach Boys the values, character and responsibilities of being a Man.







