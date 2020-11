This year’s St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/HAIROUN Canouan Football League will open on Sunday afternoon at the Fisheries Playing Field in Canouan at 2:00.

Four teams have so far registered for the two-round League, Canouan United, SLYCR/GBC Celtics, Guard Boys Strikers and Mexican Family. There will be a Grass Root Division also.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print